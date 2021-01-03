$145.28 Million in Sales Expected for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to report sales of $145.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $132.50 million to $170.55 million. Customers Bancorp posted sales of $103.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full year sales of $486.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $458.40 million to $530.23 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $499.30 million, with estimates ranging from $474.70 million to $518.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $141.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.11 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

CUBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.68. The company has a market cap of $574.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $47,841.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $117,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,920 shares of company stock worth $336,103. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 67.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 296.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

