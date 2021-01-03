Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.00 to C$10.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. M Partners downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities set a C$6.50 price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$7.00 target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.50.

CVE:XBC opened at C$9.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.92. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$951.76 million and a PE ratio of -183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$18.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.04 million. Equities analysts forecast that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

