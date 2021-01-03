Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on XBC. TD Securities set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, M Partners lowered Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.50.

Get Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) alerts:

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) stock opened at C$9.00 on Thursday. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.74 and a 1 year high of C$9.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of C$951.76 million and a P/E ratio of -183.67.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$18.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.04 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.