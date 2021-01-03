RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $193.17.

RNR opened at $165.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $113.27 and a 52 week high of $202.68.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by ($0.61). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,067,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $866,670,000 after buying an additional 306,661 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 2,399,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $410,353,000 after acquiring an additional 451,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 9.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,276,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,461 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 74.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,778,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $304,166,000 after purchasing an additional 756,289 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 34.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,366,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,909,000 after purchasing an additional 348,492 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

