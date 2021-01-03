Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

TECK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Teck Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teck Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources stock opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.35.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 43.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.