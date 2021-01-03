PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Raised to $110.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price objective lifted by Guggenheim from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PVH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of PVH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on PVH from $69.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.48.

Shares of PVH opened at $93.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.06. PVH has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $108.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PVH will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PVH news, Director Craig W. Rydin sold 10,052 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $945,390.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David F. Kozel sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $472,376.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,856 shares of company stock worth $38,950,035 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in PVH by 112.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in PVH by 26.5% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

