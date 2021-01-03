BidaskClub Lowers Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SHAK. Truist increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Shake Shack from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.16.

NYSE SHAK opened at $84.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.80 and its 200-day moving average is $66.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -403.71 and a beta of 1.71. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $91.99.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 45,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $3,162,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,808,530.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $4,885,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,850.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 498,411 shares of company stock valued at $38,021,518. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

