STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STOR. Mizuho lifted their price target on STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded STORE Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Truist boosted their target price on STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded STORE Capital from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STORE Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.64.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

NYSE:STOR opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.96. STORE Capital has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 39.73%. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.02 million. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that STORE Capital will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 303,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 65.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 521,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,299,000 after purchasing an additional 205,821 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,848,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in STORE Capital by 346.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 153,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 119,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 8.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 69,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.