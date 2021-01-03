B. Riley Boosts Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Price Target to $18.00

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $13.50 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Avid Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avid Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID opened at $15.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average is $9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.61 million, a P/E ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.25. Avid Technology has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $16.01.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $90.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.39 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the third quarter worth about $30,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the third quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 302.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Avid Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

