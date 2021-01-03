Truist Raises Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) Price Target to $50.00

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) had its target price increased by Truist from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.86.

Regency Centers stock opened at $45.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.82 and its 200-day moving average is $42.36. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan Todd Roth sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $128,169.00. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 627,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,355,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,819,078. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at $38,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 660.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 15.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

