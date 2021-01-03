Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Price Target Raised to $5.00

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) had its price target hoisted by Noble Financial from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

GEVO has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Gevo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gevo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gevo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.75.

Get Gevo alerts:

GEVO opened at $4.25 on Thursday. Gevo has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $5.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 3.43.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Gevo had a negative net margin of 243.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gevo will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEVO. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Gevo by 179.4% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 19,737 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Gevo in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gevo in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Gevo in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Gevo by 534.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 88,027 shares in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.