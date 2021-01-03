Truist Raises National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target to $36.00

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.30.

NYSE:NSA opened at $36.03 on Thursday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 81.89 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.01.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $109.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 198.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 200,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 132,975 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,144,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,095,000 after acquiring an additional 779,794 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

