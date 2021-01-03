Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $55.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Coca-Cola European Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $41.15 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Societe Generale upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.55 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola European Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.16.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $49.83 on Thursday. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 17.4% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 20.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

