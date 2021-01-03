Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kezar Life Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.83.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ KZR opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $241.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.20. Kezar Life Sciences has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $9.79.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8,419 shares during the last quarter. Amia Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 76.6% in the third quarter. Amia Capital LLP now owns 23,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 13.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 18.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 17.5% during the third quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. 48.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials across five autoimmune indications, including lupus nephritis, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, immune thrombocytopenia, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.