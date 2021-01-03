SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Stock Price Up 0.2%

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.58 and last traded at $40.40. Approximately 542,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,028,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.33.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Planning Group boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 46.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 858,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,020,000 after acquiring an additional 270,492 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 304,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after acquiring an additional 16,525 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 29,972 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 239,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after acquiring an additional 28,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 234,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

