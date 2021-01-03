FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FirstService Corporation offers property services to commercial, institutional and residential customers primarily in North America and internationally. Its operating segment consists of Commercial Real Estate Services, Residential Real Estate Services and Property Services. FirstService Corporation is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FSV. TD Securities boosted their price target on FirstService from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded FirstService from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on FirstService from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on FirstService from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.14.

FirstService stock opened at $136.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.09. FirstService has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $145.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.89 and a beta of 0.93.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.41. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstService will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. FirstService’s payout ratio is -10.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSV. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstService by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstService by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,197,000 after buying an additional 17,452 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstService by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

