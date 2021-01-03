Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CZNC. TheStreet raised Citizens & Northern from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Citizens & Northern from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.50.

CZNC opened at $19.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Citizens & Northern has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $29.06.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.14. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $26.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens & Northern will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank G. Pellegrino purchased 2,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.27 per share, for a total transaction of $49,720.33. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,774.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 3,708 shares of company stock worth $64,228 in the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

