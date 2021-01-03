Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (DIM.PA) (EPA:DIM) Trading Down 1%

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (DIM.PA) (EPA:DIM)’s share price fell 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €291.20 ($342.59) and last traded at €291.20 ($342.59). 15,752 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €294.00 ($345.88).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of €296.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €281.82.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

