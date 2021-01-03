Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII) Shares Down 3.4%

Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII) shares traded down 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and last traded at GBX 2,105 ($27.50). 4,747 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 8,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,180 ($28.48).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,951.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,846.32. The company has a market capitalization of £158.72 million and a P/E ratio of 12.13.

About Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII)

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Rights & Issues Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rights & Issues Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.