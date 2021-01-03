iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Stock Price Up 0.8%

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)’s share price rose 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.98 and last traded at $57.90. Approximately 44,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 93,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.43.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,009,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,585 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,719,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,032 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,128,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,697,000 after acquiring an additional 297,366 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,959,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,093,000 after acquiring an additional 47,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 348,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after acquiring an additional 109,399 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

