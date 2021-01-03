Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) rose 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.03 and last traded at $43.03. Approximately 18,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 41,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.78.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 699.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 12,338 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period.

