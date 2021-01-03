Comparing CapitalSouth Bancorp. (OTCMKTS:CAPB) & Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

CapitalSouth Bancorp. (OTCMKTS:CAPB) and Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get CapitalSouth Bancorp. alerts:

CapitalSouth Bancorp. has a beta of 19.52, indicating that its stock price is 1,852% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byline Bancorp has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CapitalSouth Bancorp. and Byline Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CapitalSouth Bancorp. N/A N/A N/A Byline Bancorp 13.43% 5.46% 0.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.6% of Byline Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of CapitalSouth Bancorp. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.4% of Byline Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CapitalSouth Bancorp. and Byline Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CapitalSouth Bancorp. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Byline Bancorp $320.31 million 1.86 $57.00 million $1.62 9.54

Byline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CapitalSouth Bancorp..

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CapitalSouth Bancorp. and Byline Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CapitalSouth Bancorp. 0 0 0 0 N/A Byline Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

Byline Bancorp has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.03%. Given Byline Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Byline Bancorp is more favorable than CapitalSouth Bancorp..

Summary

Byline Bancorp beats CapitalSouth Bancorp. on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CapitalSouth Bancorp.

CapitalSouth Bancorp. operates as the holding company for CapitalSouth Bank that offers various commercial banking services to small to medium-sized businesses in Alabama and Florida. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, demand and time deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans secured by real estate; loans to individuals for household, family, and other personal expenditures; loans to foreign governments and official institutions; and commercial and industrial loans. In addition, it offers Internet banking services. As of March 10, 2009, the company operated 12 full-service banking offices in Birmingham, Huntsville, and Montgomery, Alabama; and Jacksonville, Florida. It was formerly known as Financial Investors of the South, Inc. and changed its name to CapitalSouth Bancorp. in September 2005. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loan products and services, including term loans, revolving lines of credit, construction financing, and cash management products; small business administration loans; and small ticket equipment leasing services, as well as online, mobile, and direct banking services. It operates through 56 branch offices in Chicago metropolitan area; and 1 branch office in Brookfield, Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Metropolitan Bank Group, Inc. and changed its name to Byline Bancorp, Inc. in 2015. Byline Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for CapitalSouth Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitalSouth Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.