Financial Review: BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) vs. Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN)

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) and Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BBQ and Main Street Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBQ 5.48% -12.03% -2.70% Main Street Capital -15.34% 9.71% 5.30%

49.0% of BBQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of Main Street Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of BBQ shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Main Street Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BBQ and Main Street Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BBQ $82.27 million 0.55 -$650,000.00 N/A N/A Main Street Capital $243.37 million 8.78 $129.57 million $2.50 12.90

Main Street Capital has higher revenue and earnings than BBQ.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for BBQ and Main Street Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBQ 0 0 0 0 N/A Main Street Capital 0 3 0 0 2.00

Main Street Capital has a consensus price target of $28.33, indicating a potential downside of 12.17%. Given Main Street Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Main Street Capital is more favorable than BBQ.

Risk & Volatility

BBQ has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Main Street Capital has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Main Street Capital beats BBQ on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and side dishes that are prepared using proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of March 27, 2020, it had 139 restaurants, including 48 company-owned restaurants and 91 franchise-operated restaurants in 28 states and three countries. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a principal investment firm that primarily provides equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio. Main Street's lower middle market companies generally have annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million. Main Street's middle market debt investments are made in businesses that are generally larger in size than its lower middle market portfolio companies.

