$6.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to report $6.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.85 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted sales of $6.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year sales of $27.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.12 billion to $28.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $27.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.09 billion to $28.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

HPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.37.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.36. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $16.18.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 20,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 139,853 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,100,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after buying an additional 459,619 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,735,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after buying an additional 29,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

