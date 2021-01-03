BidaskClub Upgrades LG Display (NYSE:LPL) to Buy

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE:LPL opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.16. LG Display has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $8.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. LG Display had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that LG Display will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPL. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 413.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

