BidaskClub Downgrades AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) to Hold

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $180.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 1.19. AppFolio has a twelve month low of $81.01 and a twelve month high of $186.59.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The software maker reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $3.68. AppFolio had a return on equity of 95.27% and a net margin of 53.56%. The business had revenue of $84.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.01 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AppFolio will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 27,911 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.06, for a total transaction of $4,495,345.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,053,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $50,379.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,695 shares of company stock worth $13,958,632. 41.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth $945,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.