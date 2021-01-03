Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $46.61 on Friday. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.22 and its 200 day moving average is $49.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 5,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $259,860.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,498.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven J. Lykken acquired 6,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.97 per share, for a total transaction of $322,824.81. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,038.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 33,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

