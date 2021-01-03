Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

STMP has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Stamps.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $176.80.

Shares of STMP stock opened at $196.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 0.50. Stamps.com has a twelve month low of $73.14 and a twelve month high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $193.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.77 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stamps.com will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stamps.com news, Director Katie May sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $773,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 15,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $2,889,393.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,488 shares in the company, valued at $450,850.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,074 shares of company stock worth $14,004,525 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 3.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 17.7% during the third quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Provenire Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the third quarter worth $1,125,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 126.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

