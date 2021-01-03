BidaskClub Downgrades PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) to Sell

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PPD from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PPD from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist assumed coverage on PPD in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PPD from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.06.

NASDAQ:PPD opened at $34.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.59 and a 200 day moving average of $32.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92. PPD has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $37.51.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPD will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPD in the third quarter worth $7,784,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PPD by 185.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 42,368 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PPD by 186.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,234,000 after purchasing an additional 232,813 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPD in the third quarter worth $719,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in PPD by 35.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 31,337 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PPD

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

