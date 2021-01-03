AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ABBV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $107.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $189.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.69 and its 200 day moving average is $95.29. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $109.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in AbbVie by 30.5% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 62.9% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 10,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,021,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

