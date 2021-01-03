Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Truist raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $36.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

NYSE TOL opened at $43.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.28. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $50.42.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after purchasing an additional 244,408 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 122,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 17,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

