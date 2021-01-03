Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Cut to “In-Line” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) to an in-line rating in a research note published on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VAR. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.55.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $175.01 on Thursday. Varian Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $176.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.29 and a 200-day moving average of $160.99.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $93,347.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,755,202.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 15,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.47, for a total transaction of $2,775,643.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,733.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,528 shares of company stock valued at $31,999,321 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $63,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

