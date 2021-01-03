Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered Vertiv from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of VRT opened at $18.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $20.14.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 18,000,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $301,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter worth $50,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter worth $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in Vertiv by 59.9% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

