Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
AMPE opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. It is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. The company's product pipeline includes Ampion, which is in phase III clinical trial, is an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.
