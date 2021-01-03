Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AMPE opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $746,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 396,356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 82,744 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares in the last quarter.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. It is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. The company's product pipeline includes Ampion, which is in phase III clinical trial, is an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

