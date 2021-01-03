Jamf (NYSEARCA:JAMF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf (NYSEARCA:JAMF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Jamf Holding Corp. provides technology solutions. Jamf Holding Corp. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on Jamf from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.60.

JAMF stock opened at $29.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.02. Jamf has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $51.00.

Jamf (NYSEARCA:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.43 million. Jamf’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

In other Jamf news, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 1,064,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $34,052,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jason Wudi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 154,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,728,134 shares of company stock worth $375,300,288 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Jamf during the third quarter worth $2,473,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf during the third quarter worth $231,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf during the third quarter worth $1,306,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf during the third quarter worth $705,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf during the third quarter worth $105,585,000.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

