Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WLK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Westlake Chemical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Shares of WLK opened at $81.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. Westlake Chemical has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $84.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.83.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.13%.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 55,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $4,025,252.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,239,863.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 24,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,849,454.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,989.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,649 shares of company stock valued at $6,672,553 over the last 90 days. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

