CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CureVac in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on CureVac in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ CVAC opened at $81.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.43. CureVac has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $151.80.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($54.37) by $54.13. Equities analysts forecast that CureVac will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of CureVac during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,707,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in CureVac in the third quarter worth approximately $17,241,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CureVac in the third quarter worth approximately $7,905,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CureVac in the third quarter worth approximately $3,220,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in CureVac in the third quarter worth approximately $2,443,000. Institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

