Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GVA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of GVA stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.50. Granite Construction has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GVA. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 147.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,114,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,333,000 after purchasing an additional 664,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 17.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,284,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after purchasing an additional 195,064 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 1,090.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 186,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 171,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 727,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after purchasing an additional 55,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,075,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,144,000 after purchasing an additional 48,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

