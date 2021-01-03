American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMSWA shares. ValuEngine lowered American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on American Software in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get American Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $17.17 on Friday. American Software has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $21.48. The company has a market capitalization of $559.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.85 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.86.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $27.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.91 million. Research analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.23%.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $104,838.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,874.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 31,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $524,743.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,190.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,038 shares of company stock valued at $632,838 in the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of American Software by 26.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 84,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of American Software by 16.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Software by 12.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,699,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,789,000 after purchasing an additional 183,574 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Software during the second quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of American Software by 30.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 365,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.