Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 28th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:AERI opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average of $12.39. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $26.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.05% and a negative return on equity of 135.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 7,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $94,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,517. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AERI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 445.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.