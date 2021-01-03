Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AAXN. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $104.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JMP Securities cut shares of Axon Enterprise from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AAXN opened at $122.53 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $134.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -185.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $166.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Axon Enterprise, Inc. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total value of $49,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,885.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 98,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.20, for a total transaction of $9,623,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,733,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,371 shares of company stock worth $23,855,795 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.9% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.7% during the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 31.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

