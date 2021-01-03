Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) PT Set at €73.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FME. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €87.50 ($102.94) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Independent Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €84.51 ($99.42).

Shares of FME opened at €68.20 ($80.24) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is €69.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is €72.16. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 52-week high of €81.10 ($95.41).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

