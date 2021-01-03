Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) Given a €73.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €94.85 ($111.59) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €87.50 ($102.94) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €84.51 ($99.42).

FME opened at €68.20 ($80.24) on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 12-month high of €81.10 ($95.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion and a PE ratio of 15.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €69.52 and its 200 day moving average price is €72.16.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

