Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €70.43 ($82.86).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) stock opened at €72.23 ($84.98) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 12 month high of €77.31 ($90.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €72.78 and its 200-day moving average is €63.19.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

