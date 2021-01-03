Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADYEN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Adyen presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €840.67 ($989.02).

