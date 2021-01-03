Adyen’s (ADYEN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADYEN. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adyen currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €840.67 ($989.02).

