Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €90.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Independent Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €70.43 ($82.86).

ETR:BMW opened at €72.23 ($84.98) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €72.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is €63.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a twelve month high of €77.31 ($90.95). The firm has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

