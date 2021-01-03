CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS.TO) (TSE:PMTS) Stock Price Up 6.5%

CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS.TO) (TSE:PMTS) (NASDAQ:PMTS)’s share price traded up 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$5.65 and last traded at C$5.56. 1,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 2,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.22.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.74. The stock has a market cap of C$62.44 million and a PE ratio of 8.81.

CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS.TO) Company Profile (TSE:PMTS)

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other segments. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.