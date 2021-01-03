ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments (LBOW.L) (LON:LBOW) Trading Down 1.7%

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments (LBOW.L) (LON:LBOW)’s share price dropped 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 86 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 86.50 ($1.13). Approximately 8,417 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 145,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88 ($1.15).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 86.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 77.87.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th.

In other ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments (LBOW.L) news, insider Paul Meader purchased 10,766 shares of ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments (LBOW.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £7,966.84 ($10,408.73). Also, insider John (Jack) Perry CBE purchased 26,898 shares of ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments (LBOW.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £19,904.52 ($26,005.38).

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments (LBOW.L) Company Profile (LON:LBOW)

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd specializes in mezzanine debt and whole loan investments. The fund focuses only on United Kingdom commercial real estate. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd is domiciled in Channel Islands.

