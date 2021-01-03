Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) Shares Up 0.3%

Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €89.20 ($104.94) and last traded at €87.75 ($103.24). 63,603 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 140,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at €87.50 ($102.94).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GXI. Independent Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.50 ($102.94) price target on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €92.94 ($109.34).

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of €93.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of €93.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

