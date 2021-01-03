Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) Shares Up 0.3%

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €89.20 ($104.94) and last traded at €87.75 ($103.24). 63,603 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 140,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at €87.50 ($102.94).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GXI. Independent Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.50 ($102.94) price target on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €92.94 ($109.34).

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of €93.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of €93.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49.

About Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI)

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.